Lawmaker calls town hall no show a 'set up'

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) A Fayette County delegate pushed back Tuesday after organizers of a Sunday town hall said lawmakers were a no show.



Del. Tom Fast, (R) Fayette, said the town hall was set up during one of the busiest weeks of the session without consulting lawmakers. Dozens of Fayette County residents turned out to the old Oak Hill School for the event, but the five seats set up for the county's senators and delegates remained empty.



Seats were reserved for Sen. Ronald Miller, (D) Greenbrier; Sen. Kenny Mann, (R) Monroe; Delegate Tom Fast, (R) Fayette; Delegate Kayla Kessinger, (R) Fayette; and Delegate Shirley Love, (D) Fayette.



With just a week left in the session Del. Fast said lawmakers were working up to 18-hour days, including on Saturday.



"To just set a town hall meeting among this type of activity, without even consulting legislators, was completely ludicrous."

Del. Fast said he notified the constituents in advance via email that he could not attend.