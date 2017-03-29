WVVA Closed Captioning Contact - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVVA Closed Captioning Contact

WVVA Closed Caption Information

WVVA offers real-time closed captioning for select newscasts, breaking events and special events.

For immediate concerns about our closed captioning please contact us using one of the following methods. Email preferred.

Email: closedcaption@wvva.com
Phone: 304-324-0629
Fax: 304-327-5586

For non-immediate closed captioning concerns
Name Brady Dreasler
Title Quincy Media, Inc. Director of Engineering
Address P.O. Box 80
Quincy, IL 62306-0909
Email closedcaption@qni.biz
Phone 217-221-3415
FAX 217-223-5019
