West Virginia crime-fighting agency changes its name

A group dedicated to helping the police solve crimes by giving the public a way to anonymously pass along information has changed its name.

Crime Stoppers of Raleigh County will now be referred to as Crime Stoppers of West Virginia. Officials say the name change better reflects the work they do. According to a news release issued by Crime Stoppers, the agency operates in multiple counties in southern and central West Virginia. 

Crime Stoppers relies on cooperation between the police, the media, and the general community to provide a flow of information about crime and criminals by guaranteeing that a Tipster's identity will be protected and never exposed. Crime Stoppers allows them to give information in a secure atmosphere without the prospect of retaliation. By offering cash rewards, the program encourages otherwise reluctant Tipsters to provide information.-Crime Stoppers of West Virginia

People can call-in anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at the number 304-255-STOP ( 304-255-7877 ) or submit them through the official website, Facebook page, or app.

