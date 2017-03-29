Justice vetoes right-to-work amendment, cites court case - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Justice vetoes right-to-work amendment, cites court case

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) -

Gov. Jim Justice has vetoed legislation intended to clarify the West Virginia right-to-work law enacted last year, saying it's currently before the state's top court and that process shouldn't be interfered with.

The bill passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature would remove provisions from the law enacted last year that would seem to exempt building and construction trade unions.

Enforcement has been blocked by a court injunction in a lawsuit brought by unions.

They maintain the law illegally takes their assets since they still have to represent all employees in a union shop including those that the law would allow to stop paying union dues.

The Democratic governor says any amendment to the statute before the state's Supreme Court "has finally determined its constitutionality is imprudent and contrary to public policy."

