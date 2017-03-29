Church fire in Raleigh County sends one to the hospital

Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Greenbrier County.More >>
Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Greenbrier County.More >>
STANAFORD, W.Va. (WVVA) Ever wonder what happens to your trash after it goes to the landfill? Usually, it's burned into the air as a greenhouse gas, but this year, Raleigh County has become the first in the state to change that.More >>
STANAFORD, W.Va. (WVVA) Ever wonder what happens to your trash after it goes to the landfill? Usually, it's burned into the air as a greenhouse gas, but this year, Raleigh County has become the first in the state to change that.More >>
SOPHIA, W.Va. (WVVA) Children in one Raleigh County community have a new place to play.More >>
SOPHIA, W.Va. (WVVA) Children in one Raleigh County community have a new place to play.More >>
The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced Friday that it expects the new single fee plan will be available to anyone regardless of residency and their purchase is voluntary.More >>
The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced Friday that it expects the new single fee plan will be available to anyone regardless of residency and their purchase is voluntary.More >>
UPDATE: Stacey Harman with the Mercer County Animal Shelter says all the pigs they took in are gone.More >>
UPDATE: Stacey Harman with the Mercer County Animal Shelter says all the pigs they took in are gone.More >>
West Virginia police say a teen has been charged in the death of her seven-month-old son.More >>
West Virginia police say a teen has been charged in the death of her seven-month-old son.More >>
Fairlea welcomed a new business into the community Thursday afternoon, Swift Level Fine Meats.More >>
Fairlea welcomed a new business into the community Thursday afternoon, Swift Level Fine Meats.More >>
Doe Creek Farm is a little slice of heaven tucked away in a valley in Giles County, Virginia... near Pembroke. Thanks to owner Georgia Haverty, the farm is now officially an historic site, but it also sits directly in the path of the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline. So while Doe Creek deserves protection, It might also be a victim of "History Interrupted."More >>
Doe Creek Farm is a little slice of heaven tucked away in a valley in Giles County, Virginia... near Pembroke. Thanks to owner Georgia Haverty, the farm is now officially an historic site, but it also sits directly in the path of the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline. So while Doe Creek deserves protection, It might also be a victim of "History Interrupted."More >>