Church fire in Raleigh County sends one to the hospital

A fire in Raleigh County sends one person to the hospital.

Dispatch says the call came in at 11:45 Tuesday night of an old church building catching fire off of Coal River Road in Dameron. Coal River, Trap Hill and Whitesville Fire Departments, and Jan Care Ambulance Service all responded to the scene. One person was taken to the hospital. The severity of their injures are unknown at this time.

The fire was cleared, but crews were sent back out at four Wednesday morning with a rekindle of the fire.