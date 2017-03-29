Raleigh Co. BOE approves personnel recommendations

The Raleigh County Board of Education met tonight to decide on what personnel cuts should be made to ease the the pain of its multi-million dollar budget shortfall.

The board voted to approve the superintendent's personnel recommendations to eliminate around 80 positions for the 2017-2018 school year.

Superintendent David Price says those receiving layoff notices can be brought back on during a bidding process for vacant job openings.

But parents are still concerned how the reshuffling of teacher's aides for special needs students could adversely affect those students.

“There's plenty of other places they could have taken cuts from, to me it's insane to even propose this deal,” Jennifer Cox said.

“There's been a lot of discussion about cutting services to our special needs students and not serving their needs,” Price said. “That is not the case at all. We will continue to make sure our students receive the services they are required and try to go above and beyond that even."

Price says through attrition and retirements, ultimately about a dozen service personnel will be without jobs.

He says that number could decrease if there are more retirements.