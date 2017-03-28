Independence Baseball looking to ascend to the top

Coal City, WV

WVVA-TV

After a tough loss in the regional final to Pikeview last season, the Independence baseball team is eager to bounce back in 2017. "That's been haunting us for awhile. All of us seniors have been thinking about that game. We thought we were better than what we performed, so that's been on our minds and we're playing with a chip on our shoulder" said senior Chase Mills.

Having already posted a few wins early on this year, the mindset for the team remains the same "A lot of the rankings this time of year is built on last year. so you know we kind of throw that out of the window. We can't worry about that, we just have to play each game as we get to them and go from there" said head coach Scott Cuthbert.

Losing core pieces from last year's lineup the new crop of seniors are looking to pick up where the other's left off. "We lost a lot of offense, but everybody's been working. We got a lot of younger kids this year that have really stepped up and hopefully we can fill their shoes and get one more step" said Mills. "I'm very excited for the possibilities we have. I think we have a very good team. A lot of experience, we got some young kids coming up, some very talented kids, very excited" said senior Nick Kostenko.

And the Patriots think have the tools necessary to get over the hump and make the trip to Charleston. "Coach tells us this every year, that none of these games right not matter. It's now how you start, it's how you finish, so that's how we're trying to look at it this year" said Mills. "There's a lot of good teams. A lot of teams that didn't lose much from last year and we did lose a little bit, but I think we'll be competitive, we'll do well" said Kostenko.