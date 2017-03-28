Mercer County Schools prepare to approve plans for new school

Several months ago Mercer County Schools learned they'll get a $7.8 million dollar grant from the West Virginia School Building Authority. The Board is scheduled to vote on the hiring of an architect and approve the planning development of the new school. The plan is to close down two aging elementary schools, and consolidate the students into a new school being built in Green Valley.

One of the elementary schools closing in two years is Cumberland Heights. The other is Ceres Elementary. Mary Terry is the principal at Ceres. When the yet to be named school opens in 2019, Terry says students will have more amenities than they have currently.

"They're going to have the opportunity to have a state-of-the-art-computer lab, to have a media center, to have a gym. Right now we have the cafeteria for multipurpose everything."

Ceres Elementary has been open since 1925. Betty Long, the current secretary, was a student back in the 1950s. And she had a classmate who has become pretty successful.

"Yes, Randall Grant. He followed in his family's footsteps and opened the Grant's Supermarket, which was Grant's back then," Long recalls.

Despite the best efforts of the maintenance crew, Ceres is definitely showing it's age. Not only that, it sits dangerously close to a curve in the road. Both Long and Terry agree that the school has run its course.

Long says, "Well, it's sort of sentimental to me. I hate to see the school go. However, I like to see the kids have the betterment for education."

Terry adds, "It's... seen it's best days... it's ready to move on, and have another purpose."

Theresa Russell of the Board of Education says the projected cost of the new school is 12.8 million dollars. The additional funding will come from the general fund.