New park in Greenbrier County leaves city wanting damaged park repaired

Hundreds of children participate in Little League sports in Greenbrier County, but with all the flood damage done to parks last summer new ball parks are desperately needed. One community just wants their park repaired.

"Our kids don't have anywhere to play. It's just so sad," said Sue King, resident of White Sulphur Springs.

Tuesday morning, Greenbrier County Commissioners approved a contract for a new park Lewisburg off Harper Road.

"Lewisburg is not central, but it's closest to the largest population, so you try to make it convenient for the largest population I think when you're selecting a site," said Woody Hanna, President of the Greenbrier County Commission.

Residents of White Sulphur Springs want their park repaired, but the cost may come into play.

"I believed that she [Audrey Van Buren, White Sulphur Springs Councilperson and Parks and Recreation committee head] the bottom line would be $260,000. First of all, six inches of soil has to be removed because of all the debris that is embedded in it. Then top soil added, then seeded and then somewhere along the way totally decontaminated because of the arsenic levels," King said.

With Memorial Park contaminated from the June flood, it leaves White Sulphur Springs without suitable athletic fields meaning kids have to travel to play any type of sport. And that's what it comes down to, kids just having fun.

"That park is full of kids all the time. It's been our kids park since the 50s. And it's all we have," said King.

Now, they're looking for assistance from the county.

"FEMA will not give us any help from that park until we borrow the money and do it," King said.

Which came as a surprise to the commissioners.

"These towns don't have the money to upfront this project and so this was a concern that was brought to our attention this morning and we need to address it," Hanna said.

The price tag for the new park in Lewisburg will be $300,000, which will come from the Arts and Recreation Fund. The fund gets revenue from a 3% hotel/motel occupancy tax.

