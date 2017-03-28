CAPITOL BEAT: Closer, but not there yet...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) Budget negotiations are picking up with just eleven days to go. If West Virginia lawmakers cannot reach an agreement by next Saturday, a special session will be required to avert a government shutdown.

A House of Delegates vote on Saturday allowed a bill to advance that would cut the state's consumer sales tax from 6 percent to 5 percent. It would also eliminate the current exemption for gym memberships and food while setting the tax on groceries at 3 percent. The House continued to consider possible amendments to the bill on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, a House Finance proposal to advance the Governor Jim Justice's Save Our State (SOS) plan for roads, jobs, and infrastructure development is moving forward, but at a reduced rate of 35 million to 15 million.



Governor Justice has set up a war room inside his office each morning at 9 a.m. to negotiate with lawmakers.



"We are getting a lot of participation from both sides that are coming to see me and we're working together to do our job," said Gov. Justice, in an interview with WVVA News on Wednesday. "I'm getting more optimistic every day because I think we're going to get this done."



Meanwhile, the Senate is considering a broader tax overhaul that would raise the state sales and use tax to 7 percent, applying it to services including trash hauling, funerals, cosmetology, barbering, telecommunications and non-medical personal services. The proposal would cut the state income tax from 6.5 to 5 percent.

While the Governor said he may be open to a income tax cut in the future, he said he is unlikely to support such a large sales tax increase to West Virginians.



"So we still have a long way to go, but I think everybody at least gets it more now," added Justice.



Wednesday is Crossover Day in the West Virginia legislature. That means all legislation has to pass in the house in which it originated to advance. The state budget is excluded from the rule.