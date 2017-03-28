MISSING: Troopers search for missing McDowell County teen

State Police in McDowell County are looking for teen who went missing on Monday.

Alexandria Nikkita Johnson, 17, was last seen at her home in the Bartley area. Troopers say she may be in Richlands or Cedar Bluff.

Name: Alexandria Nikkita Johnson

Age: 17

Height: 5'4"

Weight: 185 pounds

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Black/ red highlights

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the WV State Police in Welch at 304-436-2101 or Beckley at 304-256-6700.