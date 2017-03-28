MISSING: Troopers search for missing McDowell County teen - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

MISSING: Troopers search for missing McDowell County teen

Posted:

State Police in McDowell County are looking for teen who went missing on Monday.

Alexandria Nikkita Johnson, 17, was last seen at her home in the Bartley area. Troopers say she may be in Richlands or Cedar Bluff. 

  • Name: Alexandria Nikkita Johnson
  • Age: 17
  • Height: 5'4"
  • Weight: 185 pounds
  • Eyes: Hazel
  • Hair: Black/ red highlights

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the WV State Police in Welch at 304-436-2101 or Beckley at 304-256-6700.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.