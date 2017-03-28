Bluefield College to start Wrestling program

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

Bluefield College will start wrestling in the fall of 2017. It will start off as a club program for the first couple years. Then become a varsity sport where they will compete in the Appalachian Athletic Conference. They also have plans to start a women's program shortly after that. Blacksburg High School head coach Jason Waelti will lead the program. He turned the Bruins into one of the top teams in the state of Virginia despite having a small roster. Waelti wrestled at the club level at Virginia Tech and was also a all-state wrestler at William Byrd High School. He says the challenge of starting a program from scratch will not be easy, but he knows there's enough interest in the area to become competitive quickly. "My team imp articular used to come to wrestle at UVA Wise. We used to come to Bristol every year. We used to come to Grundy a couple of times so I'm familiar with the area. I know a lot of the kids and I know a lot of the coaches already. Even though we are behind I feel like we are ahead in a lot of ways."