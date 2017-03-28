Elmore to declare for the NBA Draft

Huntington, WV

WVVA-TV

A lot in Huntington got a bit of a shock. Marshall star guard Jon Elmore has decided to declare for the NBA Draft. The South Charleston native led Conference USA in scoring and assists with 19.7 points and 5.9 assists per game. The junior said he wants to test the waters and see where he stands against the nation's best. He will not be hiring an agent which makes him eligible to come back to the herd if things do not work out. He will have untill May 24 to make his decision.