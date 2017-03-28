Elmore to declare for the NBA Draft - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Elmore to declare for the NBA Draft

Posted:

Huntington, WV

WVVA-TV

A lot in Huntington got a bit of a shock.  Marshall star guard Jon Elmore has decided to declare for the NBA Draft.  The South Charleston native led Conference USA in scoring and assists with 19.7 points and 5.9 assists per game.  The junior said he wants to test the waters and see where he stands against the nation's best.  He will not be hiring an agent which makes him eligible to come back to the herd if things do not work out.  He will have untill May 24 to make his decision.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.