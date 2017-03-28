Adrian selected for Reese's All-Star Game

Morgantown, WV

WVVA-TV

Nathan Adrian will have one more game in his college career. The West Virginia senior will play in the Reese's College All-Star game on Friday in Phoenix. The Morgantown native averaged 9 points and 6 rebounds while leading the Mountaineers to the Sweet 16. He will suit up for the West team led by Colorado head coach Tad Boyle. Tipoff will be at 3:35 at University of Phoenix Stadium.