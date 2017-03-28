RECALL: More than 900,000 pounds of breaded chicken products

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service announces a Class I Recall of 933,272 pounds of breaded chicken produced by OK Food, Inc. due to metal contamination.

The recall includes chicken fillets,chicken fries, and chicken nuggets distributed under the brands Farmington, Great Value, Tender Bird, ChickenTopia and SmartFoods4Schools. The items were produced on various dates from December 19, 2016 through March 7, 2017. Click here to view the affected product labels.

Officials say the contamination was discovered on March 21 after five customers complained to OK Foods about metal objects found in food they purchased. The company determined the foreign objects came from "metal conveyor belting."

USDA Recall Classifications Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death. Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product. Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

Click here to read the full news release.