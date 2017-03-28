'American Pickers' to visit southwest Virginia

Stars of the History Channel's 'American Pickers' will return to Virginia this spring.

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their production team are scheduled to visit the Commonwealth in May. Though the official news release doesn't go into details about which communities they plan to go "picking," sources tell WVVA that Tazewell County is on the short list.

'American Pickers' is a reality TV series that invites viewers to follow Mike and Frank as they travel the country, looking for deals on antiques and collectibles. The pair discuss the history behind the items they discover and listen to the stories told by the interesting people they meet along the way.

If you know someone who has a large, private collection of antiques, send an email to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.