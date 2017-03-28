Princeton Primary to hold "School Color Run" for Bible in the Schools

Princeton Primary School is hosting a "School Color Run" next month to benefit the Bible in the Schools program.

The event will take place at on April 15 at Glenwood Park. Registration and T-shirt pickup begins at 7:45 a.m. The race begins at 9:00 a.m.

Registration fees prior to April 1- $25

Registration fees after April 1- $30

Call 304-952-7527 for more information. A copy of the registration form is below:

Shirt Size: Youth S M L or Adult: S M L XL XXL XXXL

(T-shirts will NOT be guaranteed for those who register after April 1st.)

(Checks payable to Bible in the Schools)

Please send registration to:

Princeton Primary School

Bible in the Schools Color Run

180 Tiger Drive

Princeton, WV 24740

Registration: From 7:45-8:30 at the Main Shelter at Glenwood Park

Participant Consent

I understand that all proceeds of the race will go to PPS Bible in the Schools. I know that running a race is a potentially hazardous activity. I should not enter and run unless I am medically able and properly trained. I assume all risks associated with running in the event, including, but not limited to, falls, contact with other participants, the effects of weather, including high heat and/or humidity, traffic, and the conditions of the road, all such risks being known and appreciated by me. Having read this waiver and knowing these facts, and in consideration of your accepting my entry, I hereby for myself, my heirs, executors, administrators or anyone who might claim on my behalf, waive and release any and all sponsors, their representatives and successors, from all claims or liability for death, personal injury, or property damage of any kind or nature whatsoever arising out of, or in the course of, my participating in this event whether same be caused by negligence or fault. This release and waiver extends to all claims of any kind or nature whatsoever, foreseen, or unforeseen, known or unknown. The undersigned further grants full permission to sponsors and or agents authorized by them to use any photographs, videotapes, motion pictures, recordings, or any other record of this event for any purpose. Minors accepted only with parent or guardian’s signature.

