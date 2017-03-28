UPDATE: WV trooper shot during domestic call in good spirits

Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Greenbrier County.More >>
Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Greenbrier County.More >>
On the first day of school, often more attention is paid to clothing than the lessons; however, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced that it is accepting applications for school vouchers starting Monday.More >>
On the first day of school, often more attention is paid to clothing than the lessons; however, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced that it is accepting applications for school vouchers starting Monday.More >>
The Big Whiskey is hosting a Steak Dinner Fundraiser Thursday night for the family of Lieutenant Aaron Crook, the Bluefield, West Virginia, police officer who died last month while on duty.More >>
The Big Whiskey is hosting a Steak Dinner Fundraiser Thursday night for the family of Lieutenant Aaron Crook, the Bluefield, West Virginia, police officer who died last month while on duty.More >>
Just hours before going to trial, a settlement has been reached between the City of Bluefield and K-VA-T.More >>
Just hours before going to trial, a settlement has been reached between the City of Bluefield and K-VA-T.More >>
The anniversary of last year's flooding is behind us and there's still one man we need to thank. Recovery from that devastating day would not have been possible without volunteers, but the speed of that recovery in White Sulphur Springs would not have been possible without one man.More >>
The anniversary of last year's flooding is behind us and there's still one man we need to thank. Recovery from that devastating day would not have been possible without volunteers, but the speed of that recovery in White Sulphur Springs would not have been possible without one man.More >>
Beer sales will be allowed throughout Marshall University's stadium for home football games starting this fall.More >>
Beer sales will be allowed throughout Marshall University's stadium for home football games starting this fall.More >>
West Virginia's U.S. senators say the state will get almost $1.3 million in federal funding for its clinics program to treat black lung disease that afflicts thousands of coal miners who inhaled dust from the...More >>
West Virginia's U.S. senators say the state will get almost $1.3 million in federal funding for its clinics program to treat black lung disease that afflicts thousands of coal miners who inhaled dust from the rock and...More >>
A Raleigh County church, with assistance from a local food bank and government agencies has embarked on a mission to help feed low-income seniors.More >>
A Raleigh County church, with assistance from a local food bank and government agencies has embarked on a mission to help feed low-income seniors.More >>