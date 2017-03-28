UPDATE: WV trooper shot during domestic call in good spirits

We have new details on the West Virginia state trooper shot multiple times while responding to a domestic dispute.

According to Lieutenant Michael Baylous with the WV State Police, Cpl. D.S. Fry is in a good mood despite being in a lot of pain. Cpl. Fry is recovering at Charleston Area Medical Center with injuries to his shoulder and wrist.

The alleged shooter, Jeremiah Yeager, 40, has been released from the hospital. He faces charges of domestic assault, domestic battery, malicious wounding, attempted murder, obstruction, brandishing, and strangulation. Yeager is currently being held in Western Regional Jail in Barboursville on $2 million cash-only bond.

Cpl. Fry was shot Tuesday at an apartment in the Alum Creek area of Lincoln County, near the Kanawha County line. Investigators say Cpl. Fry's actions allowed a woman inside the residence to escape. After he was shot, Fry was able to leave the scene and drive himself to awaiting first responders several miles away.

