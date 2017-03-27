WVU's Martin named honorable mention All-American - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVU's Martin named honorable mention All-American

Morgantown, WV

A West Virginia star received an honor.  Tynice Martin was named a honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press.  The sophomore from Atlanta was a 1st team All Big 12 selection who averaged 18 points and 4 rebounds per game.  She is the 2nd Mountaineer to ever receive this honor as a sophomore.

