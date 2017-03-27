High School Baseball/Softball Scoreboard 3/27 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Baseball/Softball Scoreboard 3/27

Bluefield, WV

Baseball

Pikeview 8 Wyoming East 0

Shady Spring 6 Princeton 5

Greater Beckley 12 Summers Co 2

James Monroe 3 Bluefield 2

Softball

Independence 13 Oak Hill 5

Independence 10 Oak Hill 0

Summers Co 11 Pikeview 1

Greenbrier East 10 Fayetteville 2

