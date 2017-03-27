Missing Sophia girl found safe, say police - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Missing Sophia girl found safe, say police

Posted:
By Rick Douglas, Evening Anchor/ Content Manager
(WVVA) -

SOPHIA -- The Sophia Police Department said this evening that a missing 11-year-old girl has been located.

And she is safe.

Officers say Karlee Biggs had been missing Sunday, March 26th.

The blonde-haired pre-teen was located Monday evening in Beckley, but police were offering no details about how or where in Beckley she was found.

A spokesman for the Sophia Police Department said Karlee was in their care for now.

