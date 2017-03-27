Fatal accident near Crawley

Around 10 AM Monday morning, the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on US Route 60 near Crawley.

Initial investigation revealed that an SUV was eastbound when it traveled left of center into westbound lane. A tractor trailer was traveling westbound and the two vehicles collided in the westbound lane.

The passenger in the SUV was flown to Charleston Area Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the SUV succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The operator of the tractor trailer was treated for injuries at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.