Cuts in art funding may hurt economy

The current 2017 - 2018 budget bill before the West Virginia Legislature recommends eliminating public arts funding for nonprofits, which includes Carnegie Hall and Greenbrier Valley Theatre in Lewisburg and could affect the local economy.

"Our economic impact on this community is well over $7 million a year," said Cathey Sawyer, Artistic Director for Greenbrier Valley Theatre.

An economic impact that could all but disappear.

"As it stands right now, arts funding, historic preservation funding, funding for competitive grants are all on the chopping block right now," Ali Johnston, Marketing Director for Carnegie Hall, said.

The budget cuts being discussed in Charleston could directly impact people visiting Greenbrier Valley.

"We're a major tourist draw for this area having millions of dollars of economic impact on the community in terms of people using restaurants, people going to gas stations, people shopping at shops," Sawyer said.

Even actors play a vital role in the economy.

"Because a lot of our actors come from out of town, we are filling hotel rooms, and their family and friends are coming in. Not to mention the regular tourists who are in town that are coming to see shows, they stay here," Sawyer said.

But the impact goes beyond just the dollar signs.

"We reach almost 9,000 students per year in Monroe, Greenbrier, Summers, and Pocahontas Counties with our creative classrooms and other programs that we do at no cost to the students," Johnston said.

"It is often an alternative for kids to excel in something. Need to grow in some ways and maybe they're not the sports kids and maybe they're not the cheerleaders, but they still have needs and a lot to give and a lot to grow into and we can help them do that," said Sawyer.

Carnegie Hall and Greenbrier Valley Theatre are asking people to call and email legislators asking them to fund the arts.