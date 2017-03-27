Fatal car accident in Greenbrier County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Fatal car accident in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly motor vehicle accident Monday morning .

According to investigators an SUV traveling eastbound on Route 60 near Crawley W.V. collided into a tractor trailer driving westbound after the SUV drove left of the center divider into the oncoming traffic in the westbound travel lane.

A passenger of the SUV died on scene and another passenger was immediately flown to Charleston Area Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the trailer was treated at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

