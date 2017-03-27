Beckley leaders to crack down on illegal advertisers

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) It is Jack Reeves' job to take down illegal posters on Beckley's public property. But every the Public Works employee takes one down, another pops up.



"First of all, they're illegal. Second of all, it's not good for the community to see some of these signs, especially young children," said Reeves as he took down yet another Club 3-D ring girl advertisement on Monday.



Whether it is is an ad for a party or a lawnmower services, he said the signs all end up in the same place. "You want to take pride in your city, your town, and you want it to look clean. When you see all this trash piling up, covering the ground, it makes Beckley look unsafe," said Reeves.



Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said the signs are not only unattractive, they are illegal. He said repeat offenders may soon find themselves sitting in front of a judge.



"If they become chronic offenders, we will take them to municipal court, where they will be subject to fines and other penalties," said Mayor Rappold.



It is a small, but important step, he believes, to making the city shine.



"It's all an effort to make Beckley show better. Our task force said a year ago that Beckley doesn't show well. So we're working everyday to make sure Beckley shows well."