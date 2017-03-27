Beckley's Spring Cleanup to start next week

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Beckley's Spring Cleanup is right around the corner.



Public Works crews will begin collecting items on Monday, April 3rd, starting in Ward I, and working their way through the week to Ward V.

According to Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold, residents may start placing their items curbside starting on Saturday.



"Last year for instance, we took 460 loads to the landfill. That's a lot of stuff. It really gives people a chance to Spring clean and make a real impact," said Mayor Rappold, in an interview with WVVA News on Monday.

While the city can pick up big items such as mattresses, sofas, and beds, crews will not pick up anything with hazardous materials.



The city will NOT pick up:



Tires, hazardous waste, petroleum products, yard waste (tree limbs, logs, brush), demolition materials, batteries, liquids, paint thinners, pesticides, or insecticides.



NO WHITE GOODS: (Washers, dryers, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, or stoves)



However, the Recycling Department of Public Works will pick up white goods any Friday for a $25 fee per item. Call (304)256-1813 to schedule a pick up.



For more information on the Spring Cleanup, call (304)256-1740.