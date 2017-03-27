New mobile app proposed for Beckley parking

BECKLEY (WVVA) There may soon be a new way to deal with all those pesky parking tickets in Uptown Beckley.

The city's Common Council will consider an ordinance on Tuesday night for a new mobile app that would allow drivers to pay with their smartphone.



The app is called 'Passport Parking.'

For a 20 cent user fee, drivers will be able to buy and add time with their phone without having to keep up with their pocket change.



Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said it will also be a convenient piece of technology, especially with the arrival of more WVU Tech students in the Fall.



"The trade name is Passport Parking. We've been looking at it under Bill Kelly's direction for some time now. And we're now ready to implement it," adds Mayor Rappold.



A first reading of the ordinance is expected during Beckley's Common Council meeting on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.