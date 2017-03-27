SLIDESHOW: Double rainbow in Two Virginias (March 2017)

A double rainbow lit up the sky after storms rolled through the area Sunday.

Photos of the occurrence are not too common, which makes these submissions from readers/ viewers even more special.

Notice how the colors of the second rainbow are inverted and dimmer when compared to the first.

If you would like to share a photo of the double rainbow taken on Sunday in the area, email it to photos@wvva.com. Please include the place the picture was taken along with the photographer's name.