SLIDESHOW: Double rainbow in Two Virginias (March 2017) - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

SLIDESHOW: Double rainbow in Two Virginias (March 2017)

Posted:

A double rainbow lit up the sky after storms rolled through the area Sunday.

Photos of the occurrence are not too common, which makes these submissions from readers/ viewers even more special.

Notice how the colors of the second rainbow are inverted and dimmer when compared to the first.

If you would like to share a photo of the double rainbow taken on Sunday in the area, email it to photos@wvva.com. Please include the place the picture was taken along with the photographer's name.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.