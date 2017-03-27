Bojangles to open Beckley location in May - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bojangles to open Beckley location in May

By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY (WVVA) Chicken, biscuits, and all the fixins' will soon be available in Beckley. 

Construction on a new Bojangles' is nearly complete at their location on Harper Road. Crews were putting the finishing touches on the building on Tuesday, which will be located next to Pizza Hut. 

Construction crews expect a May opening. 

Over the last year, Bojangles has added two new locations in Southern West Virginia in Princeton and Fayetteville.

The opening is expected to bring more than 40 full-time jobs to the area. 

