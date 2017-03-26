National anthem auditions held at Crossroads Mall

Center court at Crossroads Mall played host to hopefuls looking to share their talents for Theatre West Virginia this summer.

Auditions for national anthem singers were held Saturday afternoon for anyone looking to carry on a tradition that's been a part of Theatre West Virginia for years, opening up performances with "The Star Spangled Banner."

"We hold these auditions to basically let some newcomers step up and we had several newcomers from Ripley and the Beckley area,” Theatre West Virginia General Manager Scott Hill said. “They hear about it and they say, 'How do I get involved?' Well this is how they get involved. They come and they sing for us one time. We have several folks in our cast that can sing but we like to have some open calls to find new talent."

Hill says singing the national anthem is just a small way Theatre West Virginia can show appreciation for those who came before.

The season kicks off with a fundraiser concert by Phil Dirt and the Dozers on June 10th.