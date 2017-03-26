Ski season wraps up at Winterplace

Winterplace Ski Resort in Ghent has stopped the chair lifts and shut down the snow making machines for the season.

According to the resort's website, its last full day of operation was last Sunday, March 19th, with a chance to reopen one last time this weekend if weather permitted.

Winterplace's Facebook page took the time to thank everyone who skied, snowboarded and snow tubed this past winter and says the resort is already looking forward to next season.