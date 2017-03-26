"Rocket Boys'" Hickam vouches for continued state arts funding

One of West Virginia's most famous sons spent some time in the mountain state this past week, speaking to state officials about the importance of programs that enrich culture and arts.

Homer Hickam of "Rocket Boys" fame explains why he feels that arts and education are the state's ticket forward.

The accomplished Vietnam veteran, author and former NASA engineer spent some time in his home state asking lawmakers to preserve arts funding.

"I absolutely understand the budget problems,” Hickam said. “But we want to make sure that certain aspects of the arts are not forgotten when it comes time to step up and spend just a little bit of money. It doesn't amount to much. But if you zero it out, to bring it back? Very, very difficult."

Hickam and Theatre West Virginia general manager Scott Hill say just from a business standpoint, promoting local and cultural arts is a cornerstone of economic health.

"When we come out of those tough economic times we gotta have something to offer the folks that come into this area,” Hill said. “We hope to still be here and be a part of it."

Hickam also spent time speaking with some local students in Beckley and Welch about his writing career and encouraging them to pursue their dreams, just as he did.

"Think through what it is that they would really like to do,” Hickam said. “What would they wake up in the morning and make them happy that they get to go do that? Whatever it is. In other words, discover your passion in life, then get a plan to make it happen, then persevere."

Hickam was also in town to remind everyone about the annual "Rocket Boys Festival" that takes place in Beckley.

This year's event will take place September 18th to the 23rd.