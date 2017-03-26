Independence's Adams wins Robert Dutton Award

The honors continue for Independence's Noah Adams. The senior and West Virginia commit has been voted as the Robert Dutton Award winner, given to the best prep wrestler in the state of West Virginia. He is the second Patriot to be given the award. Adams won the state title in the 220 pound class this season and is a three-time state champion. He finished the year with a 39-0 record and a career record of 183-7. Adams will receive the award on May 21st at the 71st annual Victory Awards Dinner in Clarksburg.

