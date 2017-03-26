Secretary of State, local officials and residents honor Vietnam veterans with ceremony

Residents of Mercer County and elected officials ranging from local to state came to Princeton honor veterans of Vietnam with the fourth annual Vietnam Veterans recognition ceremony.

"The soldiers are just doing their duty," said Secretary of West Virginia, Mac Warner.

"They're following what they've been directed to do by the Commander-in-Chief and the Congress so it wasn't the fault of the soldiers so this is an opportunity to pay that respect that they were missing when they got home."

The veterans were presented with a gift of gratitude and toured the memorial museum after the ceremony.

"You go back and your remember the day you came home. You remember what was going on in our country and what was happening," said Pete Sternloff who served from 1966 to 1967.

"I've got to say I'm very proud to see Mercer County and the state of West Virginia stepping up to honor all the folks who served in Vietnam,"



The veterans say this event means the world to them and let's them know they are appreciated.

"It makes you feel good because you didn't get that when I come back. I just appreciate it and it thrills my heart," said Ricky Williams who served from 1972-1973.

While it thrills the veterans, it fills the organizers with joy to be able to say thank you.

"Oh my gosh it just makes me feel so humble it really does," said Marie Blackwell.

"I know my husband would be pleased with this event and he would be pleased that the veterans are being welcomed home properly."