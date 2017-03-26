Secretary of State, local officials and residents honor Vietnam veterans with ceremony

Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Greenbrier County.More >>
At Tuesday night's Common Council meeting in Beckley, the city honored a longtime public servant for his 70th birthday.
For years city leaders have been trying to revitalize a neglected public park in east Beckley.
The FBI is investigating a ransomware attack at Princeton Community Hospital.
A new cold case committee is taking a closer look at several decades-old cold cases and, one in particular, is heating up quick.
After nearly 30 years under the same leadership, the Princeton Senior High School Marching Tigers Band will be marching in a new direction.
Last week when Governor Jim Justice allowed the state's budget, as written by legislators, to go into effect without his signature. The new budget included funding cuts to higher education.
The Brick House Bar and Grill is the new restaurant on the block in Rainelle and the timing seemed right for business owner Bob Harrington.
