Local animal shelter and Tractor Supply Co. team up for adoption day

The Mercer County Animal Shelter is overcrowded with dogs and cats.

Saturday the shelter teamed up with Tractor Supply Co. to host an unleash the saving adoption event.

The event was held at the agricultural and supply chain.

Kailee Conley with the shelter says if you're thinking about adopting, it's important to find the right pet for your lifestyle.

"Know what you're looking for when you go in. If you're expecting to get a big dog know that you have the facilities to house and be able to let them have the room they need to run and expand,” said Conely.

For more information and tips on adopting and bringing in a new pet click here.