Small business owners show off their crafty side at Bluefield State College

Bluefield State College and local businesses got a little crafty Saturday afternoon.

The first ever craft fair was held on the campus.

Arts and crafts being sold ranged from clothing to artwork and baskets.

Vendors say it was a nice opportunity to boost their business and help out a local education institution.

“It supports the small businesses in the community,” said Nicole Ballard who owns Custom Creations, “all of these individuals here that are set up there all a mom, a dad, a brother, a sister you know, we're all trying to make ends meat.”

Proceeds from the event will go directly to the scholarship foundation.