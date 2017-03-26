Small business owners show off their crafty side at Bluefield St - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Small business owners show off their crafty side at Bluefield State College

Posted:
By Joshua Bolden, Multimedia Journalist
Bluefield State College and local businesses got a little crafty Saturday afternoon.

The first ever craft fair was held on the campus.

Arts and crafts being sold ranged from clothing to artwork and baskets.

Vendors say it was a nice opportunity to boost their business and help out a local education institution. 

“It supports the small businesses in the community,” said Nicole Ballard who owns Custom Creations, “all of these individuals here that are set up there all a mom, a dad, a brother, a sister you know, we're all trying to make ends meat.”

Proceeds from the event will go directly to the scholarship foundation. 

