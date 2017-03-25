Residents run wild for West Virginia's Children in annual 5K

Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Greenbrier County.More >>
Gov. Jim Justice has ordered that state flags be lowered Tuesday on state buildings at the West Virginia Capitol Complex and in Monroe County, home of former Delegate Mary Pearl Compton.More >>
The Fayette County Sheriff reports that one man, 35 year-old David Donnell McDowell of Oak Hill, has died from gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning and another man, 28 year-old Jimmy Johnson of Beckley, was arrested related to a shooting.More >>
When a person goes unresponsive and stops breathing seconds matter.More >>
The Greenbrier East High School Engineering team presented their re-purposed cardboard building bricks to the Lemelson-MIT committee in Cambridge, Massachusetts two weeks ago.More >>
On Saturday, Alderson Firefighters and EMT's responded to a call of a possible drowning around 2:15 PM. Two people were swimming together when one said they hadn't seen the other in some time.More >>
Smooth Ambler Spirits released a limited-edition rye and people drove hours to line up and get their hands on it.More >>
Water safety was a topic of discussion in Anawalt today.More >>
