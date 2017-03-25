Residents run wild for West Virginia's Children in annual 5K

Several dozen runners hit the pathways of camp creek for the annual Running Wild for West Virginia’s Children 5K in honor of Alex Aldridge.

“It is heartwarming it is very comforting to our family to realize this is the seventh race for kids in west Virginia, said Aldridge’s mom, Nancy.

Alex faced child abuse at a young age and was adopted by Nancy at 2 years old. Alex would eventually succumb to the trauma.

“He had a lot of demons that he could not put to rest and it is wonderful to me to see money going to help kids in the same position,” said his mom.

Monica Oglesby is with ChildLaw services, the non-profit which receives the proceeds from the 5K. ChildLaw helps children in similar situations to Alex.

Oglesby says that they care it says that they don't want child abuse to happen and that it means something to them and it means a lot to us that they would come out to support.

Mark Morgan is one of those supporters he says he loves supporting a good cause as much as he loves a good race.

“It's euphoric when you run a race. even when you're just doing your daily run,” said Morgan

For Nancy this annual event is more than a 5K it is continuing her son’s legacy and leaving a positive impact.

“This was my son's wish that once he broke his addiction cycle that he could help other kids that were at risk in southern West Virginia,” said Nancy.

“To have this race raise thousands of dollars every year it's just so comforting and it helps me understand that our influence in this world goes on and on.”