McDowell County Inn, Mercer County shop finalists in national small business contest

Two southern West Virginia businesses have been selected as finalists for The American Small Business Champion contest.

The Elkhorn Inn and Theatre in Northfork and the Bronze Look in Princeton are two of 102 businesses across the U.S. that will each receive a $1,000 gift card from Sam’s Club for “the sacrifices they have made to make their businesses successful.”

The Sam’s Club initiative rewards two businesses from each state and the District of Columbia. Along with the $1000 gift card, the finalists are also invited to attend the ASBC training and networking celebration. The all-expense paid trip is set for April 24-28 in Dallas, TX.

"This is a huge honor, not just for us, but for McDowell County. We'll have national publicity and hopefully we'll have big things for tourism In McDowell County,” said Elisse Jo Goldstein Clark, Elkhorn Inn and Theater.

Three Grand Prize winners will win $25,000 each. Click here to find the full list of finalists or copy and paste the URL: https://championship.score.org/winners