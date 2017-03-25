Concord softball drops doubleheader with West Virginia Wesleyan

After splitting a doubleheader with Mountain East conference foe Glenville State on Friday, the Concord softball team dropped both games in a doubleheader on Saturday against West Virginia Welseyan.

The Mountain Lions fell in game one 2-1 and in 10-7 in eight innings in game two.

The Mountain Lions are now 14-18 overall and 3-5 in the Mountain East.

They will host UVA-Wise for a pair of games on Wednesday.