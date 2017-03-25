High School Baseball Scoreboard 03/25 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Baseball Scoreboard 03/25:

St. Albans 10- Greenbrier East 2

Westside 17- Mount View 3

Wyoming East 3- Fayetteville 2

Pikeview 10- Grafton 0 (5)

Pikeview 8- Fairmont 3

Bexley (OH) 7- Shady Spring 1

Independence 7- Man 4

Gilmer County 7- Oak Hill 5

Ravenswood 2- Greater Beckley 0

