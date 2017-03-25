Raleigh County students spruce up Beckley's oldest home

The sounds of spring cleaning could be heard at Beckley's oldest home, Saturday, as some of Beckley's youngest citizens got to help out and learn a little bit in the process.

Students from Bradley Elementary rolled up their sleeves at Wildwood House Museum.

Nine members of the Bradley Elementary student council were given the task of cleaning the historic house for future visitors.

Allison Shriver teaches math at Bradley Elementary and is also a faculty advisor to the student council.

“We decided the student council needed to be involved outside of the school and in the community,” Shriver said.

She says the project was about teaching students the importance of volunteer-ship and community service.

“They were so excited to get to touch the things in a museum that they can't touch,” Shriver said. “So they are being very careful and cautious, which shows their respect for what they are doing, and I'm so proud of them."

The students did more than just put in a little elbow grease, they got to learn about their Raleigh County roots.