Pence: Health care overhaul setback 'won't last very long'

SCOTT DEPOT, WV (AP) A defiant Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump's administration is refusing to accept defeat on health care.

A day after legislation was pulled off the House floor that would have unraveled former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul, Pence told a gathering Saturday in Scott Depot, West Virginia, that "we will end the Obamacare nightmare and give the American people the world class health care that they deserve."

Happy to stop by today to see hundreds of people in Charleston, WV show their support for President @realDonaldTrump & his plan to #MAGA. pic.twitter.com/FsAyFqabh1 — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) March 25, 2017

He told a few hundred people at construction materials firm Foster Supply that Friday's setback was a victory for the status quo in Washington, D.C., "but I promise you that victory won't last very long."

Earlier, Pence and U.S. Small Business Administrator leader Linda McMahon held a private discussion with a dozen business owners about the challenges they face.

Enjoyed seeing Rep. @EvanJenkinsWV while visiting Charleston, WV today. Thanks to his leadership we will Make America Great Again ???? pic.twitter.com/yRwQNk91Ix — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) March 25, 2017

By JOHN RABY

Associated Press

