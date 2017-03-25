Inmate escapes Beckley Correctional Center

The Beckley Correctional Center is reporting that an inmate has escaped.

41-year-old Jason Ancell is a white male, 5'7", weighing 145 pounds with hazel eyes. He has a flame tattoo on his neck and a grim reaper tattoo on his left arm.

Ancell was serving 5-10 years for fleeing from an officer in Mason County.

According to the Beckley Correctional Center, Ancell's vehicle is listed as a 2013 blue Dodge Dart, with plate number IJT696.

If you have any tips regarding Ancell's location, contact the Beckley Correctional Center at (304) 256-6780.