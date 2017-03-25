Inmate escapes Beckley Correctional Center - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Inmate escapes Beckley Correctional Center

Posted:
BECKLEY (WVVA) -

The Beckley Correctional Center is reporting that an inmate has escaped.

41-year-old Jason Ancell is a white male, 5'7", weighing 145 pounds with hazel eyes. He has a flame tattoo on his neck and a grim reaper tattoo on his left arm. 

Ancell was serving 5-10 years for fleeing from an officer in Mason County. 

According to the Beckley Correctional Center, Ancell's vehicle is listed as a 2013 blue Dodge Dart, with plate number IJT696.

If you have any tips regarding Ancell's location, contact the Beckley Correctional Center at (304) 256-6780.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.