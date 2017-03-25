Special Flood episode of Fly Rod Chronicles to air this weekend

Back in November, fly fisher and TV personality Curtis Fleming came back to his home state of West Virginia to shoot a special episode of his fly fishing television program.

The season finale airs this weekend and spotlights some of the devastation of the June floods.

When Curtis Fleming quit his day job 15 years ago to pursue a career in fly fishing, he never realized it would take him all over the world.

But seeing the tragedy of the June floods in his home state of West Virginia, Fleming realized it was time to come home.

In November, he and the crew of "Fly Rod Chronicles" came to West Virginia to tape a special show. Highlighting the flood damage, meeting with soon-to-be Governor Jim Justice and taking someone who lost everything in the flood, out fly fishing.

Fleming says the special episode will certainly cover the tragedy, but more importantly will show the world how West Virginia responds to crisis.

This special episode airs on the Outdoor Channel Saturday at 1:00 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

And past episodes of Fly Rod Chronicles can also be seen in syndication right here on WVVA. We'll let you know when this special episode will air on our network.