Tazewell softball's Sparks signs with Bluefield College

Tazewell softball's Sparks signs with Bluefield College

Posted:
TAZEWELL, VA (WVVA) -

A high school softball local star has signed to play at the next level and stay close to home in the process. Tazewell senior Laken Sparks has put pen to paper to continue her playing career next year at Bluefield College. Sparks has helped lead the Bulldogs to early 2-0 start on the season. A comfort with the Rams program and being able to play in front of family and friends were big factors in her decision to choose Bluefield College. 

"When I went up for practice, it was a really nice family, softball team and all the girls were really nice and I like the coaches and Bluefield College felt like home. It's going to be really nice because my parents can come and my friends and some of my softball players right now can come and watch," Sparks said.
 

