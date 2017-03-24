Virginia Class AA Boys All-State Teams - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Virginia Class AA Boys All-State Teams

Posted:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WVVA) -

The Virginia Class AA All-State Teams have been announced by the Virginia High School League. Here are those from the area that made the lists:

1st Team: 

Luke Phillips- (Richlands)

2nd Team: 

Darren Martin- (Graham)

