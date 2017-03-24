Class AAA Girls All-State Basketball Teams - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Class AAA Girls All-State Basketball Teams

Posted:

Class AAA Girls All-State Basketball teams voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.  Here are those from the area that made the lists.

2nd Team: 

Haley McClure- (Greenbrier East)

3rd Team: 

Jamie Vest- (Princeton)

Taylor Scott- (Princeton)


Honorable Mention:

Kiara Smith- (Greenbrier East)

Katie Willmer- (Greenbrier East)

Day Day Eaves- (Princeton)

Autumn Bradley- (Princeton)

Laken Ball- (Woodrow Wilson)

