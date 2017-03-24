First class of McDowell County's drug court program graduates

Tears of joy streamed down the faces of several students in a McDowell County courtroom Friday.

"I was on drugs and alcohol for 42 years and tried several times to quit before but couldn't. Got in trouble with law enforcement and they helped me with this drug court program. Drug court is really helpful," said 2017 graduate, Marion Starr.

Starr was joined by Monica Martin and Eric Mitchell as the first drug court graduates.

The students say it was hard but worth it.

Each student has been clean for at least 340 days or more.

"McDowell county has an organized, structured, disciplined program that turns out graduates like these three individuals," said Judge Booker T. Stephens.

The program began in McDowell County in November of 2015.

The students said this program is a gem for the county.

"It's been a long hard road. McDowell County really needs drug court. If there's one program this town needs, it's drug court."

Starr said he's grateful for the his support system and he knows he would not have made it without faith.

"Most of all, I'd like to thank god. I couldn't have did it without him," said Starr.