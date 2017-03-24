First class of McDowell County's drug court program graduates

Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Greenbrier County.More >>
Authorities in Bluefield, Virginia are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing juvenile.
Brianna Faith Spease was last seen by family at 12:30am June 25, 2017 at her residence in Bluefield, VA.
Every year, amateur radio operators across the country participate in an event called Field Day.
June 25th marks the first Sunday after the one year anniversary of the flood and a special service was held at the new Brad Paisley Park in White Sulphur Springs to commemorate the day.
Officials with Greenbrier County Dispatch confirm it dispatched several EMS crews to a drowning call in Alderson.
Lisa Goings Blankenship was a mother of two and a loving wife. When her husband came home checking to see if his family was safe, bad news broke.
When the downpour of rain came through one year ago, a father and son began warning their neighborhood. Then they came across a woman stranded in her car.
OCEANA, W.Va. (WVVA) A road stop in Oceana raised $4,000 for the final expenses of a Beckley toddler who battled cancer.
