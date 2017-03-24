City of Bluefield, landlords discuss issues at lunch meeting

The Landlord's Luncheon was hosted by the City of Bluefield Friday. They were personally invited by the City Manager and Code Enforcement Office. There are 1,100 rental units in Bluefield.

The purpose was to discuss issues facing landlords and tenants, and build better lines of communication. City Manager Dane Rideout says he can't fix what he doesn't know is broken.

"To be honest, it was awesome dialogue! Once we broke the ice, folks really started articulating... stuff that we can probably fix very easily, and some of it's going to be pretty difficult to fix."

The city spoke with landlords about keeping properties safe and dry.

Then they learned from landlords how the city can help the owners to invest in and raise property values.